Two police officers will be tested for Covid-19 after a man allegedly spat in their faces.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, on Sunday afternoon after a report of an assault.

As they led a suspect away, it is claimed he spat in their faces.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

"The officers' welfare is being looked after and they will be tested as necessary for Covid-19," the force added.

