Image copyright Luke Tantum Image caption Luke Tantum hopes to climb the school staircase 852 times over five days

A teacher is attempting to climb the equivalent of the UK's three highest peaks without leaving school.

To keep in line with current lockdown rules, assistant head teacher Luke Tantum will walk up and down the school staircase 852 times.

He is climbing 3,408m (11,181ft) - the combined height of Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike - to raise money for the charity FareShare.

"I'm not sure I'm going to be able to feel my legs by the weekend," he said.

The teacher from Glenbrook Primary in Bilborough, Nottinghamshire, is in school this week to teach the children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

He said he would find the odd half an hour in between teaching to "go out and try to bash out 50 flights of stairs".

"Unfortunately under the circumstances I can't visit the three peaks so I decided to bring the three peaks into school," he said.

"It's hard going and by the end of day one I could really feel it."

"On a normal school day I always say that I must walk up and down the stairs 100 times, but I have found out that's not true. It's maybe a maximum of 10," he added.

Image copyright Luke Tantum Image caption Mr Tantum is climbing the stairs in between teaching the children of key workers

FareShare East Midlands has been providing food to vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

"They are working tirelessly at the moment to make sure food is distributed to the most vulnerable people in our society," Mr Tantum said.

"At the school we get FareShare deliveries and we just know firsthand the difference this charity is making during this pandemic."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.