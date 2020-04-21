Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Daniel Hagerty admitted spitting on two police officers' faces

A man who spat in the faces of two police officers has been jailed.

Daniel Hagerty, 32, of Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, was arrested after officers were called to the same street after a report of an assault on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire Police said he became aggressive before "deliberately spitting" on both officers' faces.

Hagerty admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.

The force said the officers would be "tested as necessary for Covid-19".

Ch Sup Rob Griffin said: "In these worrying times for us all having someone deliberately spitting at front line officers is both despicable and appalling.

"Our officers are putting themselves at risk every single to day - they should not and will not have to tolerate this sort of abusive behaviour.

"This sentence sends a clear message that vile acts such as this will not be put up with in any shape or form and especially not now in the current climate."

