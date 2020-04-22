Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: NHS workers thanks colleagues after surviving Covid-19

An NHS worker who spent more than two weeks on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19 has thanked her colleagues for saving her life.

Karen Stevenson, a radiology administrator from Nottinghamshire, was taken to hospital with suspected coronavirus on 27 March.

The 43-year-old spent 16 days in intensive care at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Colleagues applauded her as she left hospital after three weeks.

'Blurred memory'

Mrs Stevenson, from Mansfield, said: "I had been unwell for a few days at home and hadn't been able to get out of bed.

"I had a fever, tight chest and shortness of breath, so I knew I wasn't right.

"I can remember going to the emergency department and to X-ray, but I can't remember going to the ward prior to intensive care.

"My next memory is being told that I would be sedated and ventilated. I called my husband and made arrangements with him in case I didn't make it through.

"The care and compassion was exceptional, but I remember little else during this time, it's all such a blur."

Nurse Justin Wyatt, who helped care for Mrs Stevenson, said: "I am so pleased that our teams have been able to ensure that Karen still got to see and talk to her family over the phone."

"We wish Karen and her family all the best in her recovery and look forward to seeing her again at work once she is fit, well and fully recovered."

