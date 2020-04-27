Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Liam Brown tried to get his victim to drop the charges while on bail, police said

A man who stalked his ex-girlfriend and snapped her mobile phone with his teeth has been jailed.

Liam Brown, 31, from Nottingham, bit the handset during a pub row last year.

It formed part of a series of harassment incidents after the break-up of their long-term relationship.

At Nottingham Crown Court, he was given an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to harassment, common assault, witness intimidation and criminal damage.

Holiday video

Nottinghamshire Police said Brown, of Serlby Rise, St Ann's, had bombarded his partner with phone calls and text messages as well as stalking her.

At one point she received a video while on holiday of him at her home uninvited, the force added.

The phone-biting happened when Brown lost his temper during an argument at the Engine House pub in July.

He also snapped her sunglasses and bruised her arm when he tried to stop her leaving.

Police said following his arrest in September, Brown threatened the victim and unsuccessfully tried to get her to drop the charges while on bail.

PC Chris Calvert, who led the investigation, said: "Thankfully, as a result of the bravery and courage from the victim throughout the investigation, Brown is now facing the consequences of his actions."

