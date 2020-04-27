Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police dog Quantum is "back to work" after sustaining a cut to his chin

A man has been jailed for four years for attacking three police officers and a police dog after being asked if his train journey was essential.

Nelson Nelson, 28, dragged one of the officers in front of a bus and hit the dog several times with a plank of wood with a nail in it.

He was challenged at Nottingham railway station on 4 April after travelling there from his Birmingham home.

Two of the police officers needed hospital treatment.

Sentencing Nelson at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Gregory Dickinson told him his actions had put further strain on the NHS and police.

"This country is tackling a most serious epidemic. Every one of us, every member of the community, has a part to play," he said.

Nelson, from Broadfield Walk, Ladywood, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to two counts of assault, two counts of actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a knife, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Image copyright Google Image caption The officers challenged Nelson Nelson at Nottingham railway station

The court heard Nelson was approached by two British Transport Police (BTP) officers at the station and "took exception to them asking if his journey was essential", becoming abusive.

He punched both officers, knocking the male one down against a wall and the female one to the ground.

The male officer chased after Nelson, who dragged him into the road in front of an oncoming bus.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police then arrived and Nelson charged at one and punched him, despite being Tasered.

Nelson then attacked police dog Quantum, kicking it several times and repeatedly striking it to the head with the plank of wood.

The dog eventually knocked him to the ground and he was arrested.

The male BTP officer suffered ligament damage to his jaw and thumb, and bruising and swelling across his body. His female colleague had severe concussion and bruising to her face.

In mitigation, Nelson's barrister said he had been in Nottingham visiting an ill friend and became frustrated because he did not understand how he could get home without getting a train.

