Two drug addicts who stole bikes from doctors and nurses dealing with the coronavirus crisis have been jailed.

David Moran, 35, and Aaron Lancaster, 29, took bikes from staff at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham during a "burglary spree" on 25 March.

One victim was a nurse working 12-hour shifts on a Covid-19 ward, who needed her bicycle to get to and from work.

At Nottingham Crown Court they were jailed for two years and 10 months and said they were "ashamed" of the thefts.

Judge James Spencer said: "Hour by hour and minute by minute health workers put themselves at risk of infection by Covid-19 in order to save lives.

"It was clear to everyone, including you, whether drug-addled or not, just how serious this crisis was."

The pair used an angle grinder to steal five bikes from secure compounds around the hospital.

The judge said it was obvious the bikes belonged to NHS workers who were "shocked and disbelieving" when they discovered them gone.

The court heard from one victim, who said: "We are all working so hard to keep the NHS afloat - I am devastated that someone can steal from those trying to save lives.

"These people must not have an emotional strand in their bodies."

The pair were caught on CCTV and when police tried to arrest them Lancaster swung at an officer and attempted to run away, while Moran threatened to spit on one.

Moran, of Courtfleet Way, Nottingham, previously admitted five counts of burglary, theft of a pedal cycle and common assault of an emergency worker.

Lancaster, of Camrose Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to the same offences along with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

Moran was also sentenced for two other bike thefts and Lancaster for breaching an earlier suspended sentence.

