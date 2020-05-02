Image copyright Alan Cooper Image caption Alan Cooper said the "mammoth challenge" was inspired by the 2.6 Challenge

A 70-year-old man with multiple sclerosis is set to take on 26 lengths of his road in his manual wheelchair - inspired by the 2.6 Challenge.

Alan Cooper, from Nottinghamshire, is to start the "mammoth challenge" totalling about 1.3km on Saturday.

Mr Cooper, who is wholly dependent on his carers, said he was "hell-bent to complete it on my own".

The 2.6 Challenge has encouraged people to choose an activity with the numbers 2.6 or 26 and raise money for charity.

Mr Cooper, from Bingham, who worked in hostels for homeless men and children's holiday centres as part of his service as captain in the Church Army, said the challenge would be "very interesting" as he was "not used to exercise".

"I'm super excited of venturing out into the fresh air, seeing neighbours I occasionally see through my window," he said.

"I don't know how long it will take, but I'm determined and I'm not going to give up."

Image copyright Alan Cooper Image caption Mr Cooper's carer Abi Vernon, who will walk beside him, said she was "honoured to call Alan my friend"

His carer Abi Vernon, who will walk beside him, said she was "gobsmacked" to hear of the challenge as he has "never moved more than a few paces".

"Although Alan is excited and probably a tad nervous - he wouldn't say - he is a little unsuspecting of the physical exertion needed," the 54-year-old said.

"It's an unknown entity, but he'll be able to rest afterwards knowing he has achieved something incredibly worthwhile."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 2.6 Challenge was set up by some of the UK's biggest sports events - including the London Marathon

The pensioner, who retired in 1990 when he was diagnosed with MS, was awarded an MBE for improving access for disabled users and mothers with buggies in Bingham in 2000.

He aims to raise £700 for Church Army, a volunteer-run charity set up 1882 devoted to evangelism and social care.

The 2.6 Challenge was set up by some of the UK's biggest sports events, including the London Marathon, to compensate for the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

