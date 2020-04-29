Image caption Mandeep and Kulvinder Singh had been married for 18 years but "by 2019, the marriage was not a happy one," the court heard

A man beat his wife to death with a mallet and then hanged himself, an inquest was told.

Mandeep Singh, 39, was found in a pool of blood at her Bingham home when her daughter and a friend got back from college, the Nottingham coroner heard.

Kulvinder Singh, 57, was later found hanging from a loft hatch after the alarm was raised, on 13 November 2019.

Coroner Jonathan Straw concluded Mrs Singh was unlawfully killed and her husband's death was suicide.

Summing up at Nottingham Council House, via videolink, Mr Straw said: "This was a truly shocking case where a man has cruelly taken the life of his wife before taking his own."

The inquest heard Mr Singh was unemployed and had turned to drink, which caused conflict with his wife.

Image caption The inquest heard "on the face of it, things seemed to be relatively normal" when their daughter left for college on their day of their deaths

In December 2018, Mrs Singh had told police her husband had been violent towards her but later retracted this, the inquest heard.

On the day of their deaths their daughter, aged 16 at the time, returned home at about 15:30 with her friend who, as they were unable to get in the front door, she helped over the side gate.

Her 12-year-old friend went in through the unlocked back door, where she saw Mrs Singh's body with a mallet next to it.

Image caption The coroner said after the couple's daughter left for college at 08:30 on 13 November last year and "tragically, she was going to see neither of her parents alive again"

The inquest heard pathologist professor Guy Rutty identified 25 fresh marks during the external examination of Mrs Singh's body.

There were multiple blows to her head, as well as her chest and neck.

The pathologist recorded her medical cause of death as "head injury as a result of multiple fractures caused by blows from a weapon such as a mallet".

"It must have been an utterly terrifying attack, bludgeoned to death in her own home," said Mr Straw.

"We will never know what the catalyst was for Kulvinder to attack his wife.

"However, I am satisfied Mandeep was unlawfully killed by her husband Kulvinder. I am satisfied Kulvinder intended to and did take his own life."

