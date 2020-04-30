Image copyright Nottingham Police Image caption PC Anthony Brice was spat at while detaining a man in Worksop, Nottinghamshire

A police constable has spoken of the "horror, shock, and anger" he felt when he was spat at during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nottinghamshire Police officer Anthony Brice was detaining Daniel Hagerty when the 32-year-old spat at him and his colleague.

PC Brice said he "would rather have been punched in the face".

The officer has since tested negative for Covid-19 and Hagerty was sentenced to six months in jail.

Mr Brice said Hagerty was "extremely drunk" when he was detained after reports of an assault at an address in Worksop on 19 April.

He spat at the officer in the eye and when he was put in the police car he spat at PC Brice's colleague.

"I was in such shock, I tipped hand sanitiser in my eye," PC Brice said.

"It was of course possible he was suffering from coronavirus and if he was, that meant I was at risk.

"You see the news all the time of fit and well people getting taken seriously ill and dying.

"My family were worried, I was worried. It was an incredibly anxious and emotional experience.

PC Brice was given priority access to a coronavirus test, which came back negative.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Daniel Hagerty admitted spitting at two police officers

Hagerty admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court to 26 weeks in prison on 21 April.

Nottingham Police Federation chairman Mark Petrovic said spitting at emergency workers was "despicable".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.