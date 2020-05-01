Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Danielle (left) and Sarah Pryor were sentenced to 26 and 14 weeks in prison respectively

Two sisters who spat at and attacked four police officers when they were confronted over breaking coronavirus lockdown measures have been jailed.

Danielle and Sarah Pryor reacted angrily when officers arrived at Churchgate in Retford, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:25 BST on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said both had been spoken to earlier that day about antisocial behaviour.

Danielle and Sarah, aged 34 and 33, are to serve 26 and 14 weeks respectively.

Nottinghamshire Police said the sisters "quickly became abusive and threatening" when warned by officers about the restrictions and were encouraging each other to cough and spit at police.

While Sarah, of Lords Court in Retford, was detained Danielle, of Chapelgate, used a crutch to attack one of the officers, then while she was being pinned to the ground scratched a PC, who was restraining her, in the face.

Both women were "verbally aggressive" when being taken to custody, a force spokesman said, with Danielle continuing to spit at officers after arrest and Sarah kicking out while in a police car.

The Pryors both pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of breaching regulations imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said he was "glad" the sisters were jailed for a "completely unacceptable" attack on officers in a time of national crisis.

"To treat our officers with complete contempt and disrespect when they are just trying to do their job, putting themselves at risk to protect people from coronavirus is a despicable act," he said.

