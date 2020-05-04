Image copyright Helen Kirby-Blount Image caption Dr Helen Kirby-Blount (right) said shortages had prompted her GP group to use locally-made PPE

A GP says her practice is using personal protective equipment (PPE) made by schools and residents after government supplies stopped in March.

Dr Helen Kirby-Blount said the Riverside Partnership has received no supplies from the government for several weeks.

She said the Nottinghamshire GP group had bought some equipment online but faced problems buying masks and gowns.

The government said it was working hard to deliver PPE as quickly as possible.

It has committed to providing protective equipment to health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients, including care home workers, GPs and hospice staff.

Image copyright Helen Kirby-Blount Image caption Dr Helen Kirby-Blount wearing a face shield made by a staff member at a local school

However, Dr Kirby-Blount said no PPE had been available to her group since they received a small supply of masks and gowns in March.

The partnership, which has 18,000 patients at four surgeries in the Bassetlaw area, has instead sought to buy online.

She said demand had sent prices soaring - with the price of a roll of aprons rising from £2 to £10 - and created shortages.

So the group has been using hundreds of surgical masks and aprons donated by local firms, and more than 50 visors made by residents and schools.

Dr Kirby-Blount said the GPs wore aprons, surgical masks and gloves for every face-to-face consultation, but reserved the best PPE for the most high-risk situations.

Image copyright Helen Kirby-Blount Image caption Dr Kirby-Blount said PPE was particularly important for care home visits

Dr Kirby-Blount said she was concerned about the long-term situation with the pandemic likely to continue into the winter and beyond.

She said: "We're going into care homes to meet people face-to-face who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, so it isn't like we're kicking up a fuss for no reason.

"We're very concerned. We've already seen the deaths of GPs and other healthcare staff."

A survey by the British Medical Association (BMA) said almost half of doctors in England might be buying their own protective equipment or are relying on donations.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "We are working around the clock to ensure PPE is delivered as quickly as possible to those on the frontline of this global pandemic.

"We have delivered over one billion items since the outbreak began, including to GPs."

