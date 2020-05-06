Image copyright Kathleen Cagampang-Tagao Image caption Kathleen Cagampang-Tagao said the family, who live together, have all tested positive for Covid-19

The family of a hospital cleaner being treated in intensive care said people's prayers are "helping a lot".

Tedoro Cagampang tested positive for Covid-19 last month and has been at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre hospital since his condition worsened.

His daughter said his wife, herself, her husband and three-year-old child have now all also tested positive.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said it was "supporting the family at this difficult time".

Mr Cagampang, 64, from Nottingham, is diabetic and has high blood pressure but continued to work.

His daughter Kathleen Cagampang-Tagao said: "My dad knew about the risks but said he had the protection and had to work because he needed to earn the money.

"We all live in the same house so thought we might get it after dad got it.

"We didn't really worry. We thought if we got it we would get through this."

'Asking for prayers'

Other family members also work in front-line roles. Mr Cagampang's wife is a nurse and his son-in-law is a healthcare assistant at the QMC.

Mrs Cagampang-Tagao said they are all currently self-isolating at home after showing mild symptoms along with her young daughter.

Image copyright Kathleen Cagampang-Tagao Image caption Tedoro Cagampang has worked as a cleaner at the QMC for more than 10 years

Mr Cagampang, known as Teddy, had been on a ventilator since he was admitted to hospital on 25 April with breathing difficulties.

Mrs Cagampang-Tagao has been posting regular updates on his condition on Facebook.

"I have been asking for prayers from people," said the 34-year-old. "And we think it is helping a lot because he is improving.

"It's encouragement as well for people, and I write every day for my dad as well."

