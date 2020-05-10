Image copyright Goodwin family Image caption Charlie Goodwin developed a cough before struggling to eat and drink, as well as having difficulty with stairs

The wife of an ambulance driver who died after contracting Covid-19 said he would have laughed about a naked calendar raising funds in his memory.

Charlie Goodwin, 61, from Bilsthorpe in Nottinghamshire, died at nearby King's Mill Hospital on 20 April.

Mr Goodwin, who worked for ambulance service First4Care, spent 11 days in intensive care before he died.

His wife Julie said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" by the gesture, which will raise funds for the NHS and her family.

Mrs Goodwin said her husband of 26 years would have been amused by the idea and probably would have said "they have got some guts".

"It has been absolutely amazing how everybody has rallied around," she said.

'Duty to work'

The 55-year-old added her husband was "totally 100% dedicated" and "an amazing man".

"He was a hero at the end of the day," she said.

Mrs Goodwin previously told the BBC her husband had been self-isolating from her and his three children so he could continue working.

"I wanted him to stay off work and I begged him, but he said it was his duty," she said.

"He said he had the PPE and wanted to carry on. He loved the job, the people and it gave him the feeling he was doing something good for other people."

Image caption Of the men behind the fundraising calendar, Mrs Goodwin said her husband probably would have said "they have got some guts"

The calendar, which will be 16 months long from September 2020 to December 2021, will cost £5.99 with 50p of each sale being donated to Mr Goodwin's family and the rest for King's Mill Hospital.

Shaun Eden-Taylor, from Mansfield, said he thought it was a "great idea" to be "giving back to the community" by supporting Mr Goodwin's family as well as the hospital.

He organised a 2014 naked calendar which raised £5,500 for Fountaindale School in Mansfield, where his son - who is severely physically disabled - attends.

The 44-year-old had the idea to do it again and the group of men involved will have their photos taken later this month by someone in their household.

"The theme is related to the NHS. We will probably have gloves and masks on," he added.

Image caption Calendar organiser Shaun Eden-Taylor said they are aiming to raise £30,000

