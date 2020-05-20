Image copyright Chris Golightly Image caption People have been warned they could be injured by wild deer

Visitors to a city park have been warned not to feed wild deer over fears they may "lash out".

Two men were photographed feeding a male red deer in Wollaton Park in Nottingham on Monday.

The British Deer Society said the animals might appear tame but "sudden frights" can make them dangerous.

Nottingham City Council, which runs the park, said it was "disappointing" that people were ignoring signs and risking injury.

Dave Trimble, from the council, said: "We would simply remind people that the deer are wild animals whose behaviour cannot be predicted, and should be left in peace to roam and observed from a distance."

Image copyright Chris Golightly Image caption The British Deer Society said the animals were "great opportunists"

Wollaton Park has about 90 red and 120 fallow deer which roam freely across the grounds, but signs warn visitors to keep a safe distance from them.

Charles Smith-Jones, from the British Deer Society, said deer should not be approached, no matter how tame they appear to be.

He said the animals were "great opportunists" and have overcome their natural fear of people in return for an "easy mouthful" which can encourage an "unhealthy dependency".

Deer are nervous animals and a "sudden fright might cause them to lash out" with their antlers and hooves, he added.

Image copyright Chris Golightly Image caption Wollaton Park has about 90 red and 120 fallow deer

Chris Golightly, who took the pictures, said: "The park is the deer's home and they are not there for people's amusement."

