A bar has been fined and issued with a prohibition notice over a "blatant disregard" for coronavirus rules.

Zinc, in West Bridgford, Nottingham, was seen to be serving pints and coffees with customers sitting outside and inside.

Rushcliffe Borough Council said it was alerted to the issue on Tuesday and served the notice the next day.

Matt Turner, who part-owns Zinc, said: "We put out tables but well apart - it was more crowded in the park."

The council said safe social distancing and queuing measures must be followed inside and outside a premises.

One member of the public told the BBC it felt like the bar "had rubbed salt into the wound of what other companies are trying to do and keep us all protected".

Cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety Rob Inglis said: "We always look to advise and educate business owners to their responsibilities with any licence but when there is blatant disregard for its rules we take any breach very seriously."

The bar has been fined £100 and cannot serve food or drink on the premises until new measures are agreed.

Mr Turner said: "I have done lots of work with mental health and supporting people and I know isolation and loneliness is hitting people hard.

"It was sunny so we out tables but well apart - it was more crowded in the local park and in some of the food shops.

"The regulars came and we served a few beers but accept that was a mistake."

