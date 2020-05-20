Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire Poilice said the German shepherd was off its lead around Enderby Square and Woodside Road

A dog has been seized by police after a three-year-old girl was bitten in the face.

The German shepherd was off its lead on land near Enderby Square and Woodside Road in Lenton Abbey, Nottingham, when the attack happened on Tuesday.

The girl remains in the Queen's Medical Centre with "not life-threatening" injuries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A force spokesman thanked members of the public for passing on information, adding its investigation was ongoing.

