A huge fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Nottinghamshire.

Smoke from the blaze on the Langar Airfield industrial estate can be seen billowing from the scene, and is visible over large parts of the county.

Residents nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors shut to protect from fumes.

Fifteen crews are working to extinguish the flames, the fire service said. Police are also assisting crews.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just before 14:45 BST on Thursday.

Crews from across the county and a crew from Melton Mowbray in neighbouring Leicestershire have been deployed.

