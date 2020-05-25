Image copyright NUH Image caption Richard Bates was hospitalised on 11 April and put on a ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus

A man with coronavirus who was put on a ventilator for seven days has been discharged from hospital in time for his 50th birthday.

Richard Bates, from Aspley, Nottingham, was admitted to City Hospital on 11 April after contracting Covid-19.

After a "rollercoaster of a journey" the grandfather who is back at home with his family thanked hospital staff for giving him "the best care".

The hospital wished him well for his recovery and a "very" happy birthday.

Mr Bates was admitted to hospital after calling 111, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"After a week of incredible care I was still not improving, so I was moved to the intensive care unit," he said.

After two days "things dramatically changed" and was put on a ventilator to give him "the best chance to survive".

After coming off the ventilator he spent time in the Covid rehab ward at the hospital.

Image copyright Richard Bates Image caption Mr Bates said: "There are a couple of weeks that I do not remember anything about"

He said: "There are a couple of weeks that I do not remember anything about.

"I was in a hospital bed for so long [that] I lost so much strength and I pretty much had to learn how to walk again.

"But the team could not have done enough for me."

He was discharged to his "amazing family and friends" on 5 May, and celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday.

Mr Bates lost 5 stone (31kgs) while battling coronavirus in hospital, and says he becomes breathless from talking.

Speaking to the BBC, the father-of-three said: "I've been told it could take up to six months for me to recover, with the damage the disease has done to my lungs.

"I count myself as unbelievably lucky.

"I'm so honoured that the NHS was there for me every step of the way. Everybody was just so brilliant."

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust occupational therapist John Ridgway said: "We wish Richard well in his ongoing recovery and all the best for the future.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of his recovery and we are wishing him a very happy birthday."

