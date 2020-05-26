Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A stolen hearse crashed into a car, whose driver was assaulted when they attempted to exchange details

A man has been jailed and a woman was given a community order after a stolen hearse was crashed into a car.

Nottinghamshire Police said the hearse was taken from Nottinghamshire Funeral Service on Foxhill Road East, Carlton, before it crashed into a vehicle on Jessops Lane in Gedling at about 05:00 GMT on 27 October 2018.

Dayle Deville and Alexia Kelly both admitted aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men are also due to be sentenced in connection with the theft.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The hearse was written off following the crash, leading to cancelled appointments for the funeral company

Nottinghamshire Police said a witness described the hearse driver having "lost control" as they drove at high speed towards a bridge before it crossed on to the wrong side of the road and hit their car.

When the driver got out and attempted to get the details of the hearse occupants, he was assaulted, suffering facial fractures and bruising.

The hearse was written off after the crash, leading to the funeral company having to rearrange appointments.

Deville, 24 and of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm, attempted robbery, fraud, robbery and theft.

He was also banned from driving for 32 months.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Dayle Deville was jailed for 40 months for a range of offences

Twenty-year-old Kelly, of Brockenhurst Gardens in St Ann's, was given a 15-month community order and also must carry out 30 hours' unpaid work.

The pair were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 May.

Jack Jones, 19, of Welbeck Walk in St Ann's, and 22-year-old Steven Lambley, of Sherwood Vale in Mapperley, will both be sentenced on 3 June after admitting actual bodily harm and aggravated vehicle taking in connection with the hearse theft.

Lambley has also pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and theft that took place on 5 November 2018.

