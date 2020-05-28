Image caption Anthony Flavin was trending on Twitter after the programme aired on Wednesday

A DJ has given his mixer desk and rare mini disc recordings to the teenage star of a documentary who said Northern Soul music turned his life around.

Anthony Flavin, who grew up in care, featured in Soul Boy after his key worker introduced him to the directors.

Northern Soul DJ Peter Deakes, 65, said he saw "potential" in him and wanted to help "put him on the ladder".

Anthony, 18, who wants to become a successful DJ himself, said he was "over-the-moon".

After Soul Boy aired on Wednesday on BBC One, it was trending on Twitter.

Image copyright Peter Deakes Image caption Peter Deakes used to host a Northern Soul show on Moorlands Radio in Leek

Mr Deakes, of Bilborough, Nottingham, wrote to Anthony telling him about his career from DJing at pubs, clubs, and weddings to hosting a Northern Soul show on Moorlands Radio, in Leek, as well as on other stations.

He also gave Anthony 53 CDs, two microphones, studio quality leads, rare mini disc recordings with Northern Soul artist Rob Smith and a five channel mixer desk.

Mr Deakes said: "There is enough stuff there to set up a mini studio."

Anthony said it will help him to practise his skills and learn more about he DJ industry.

"I just want to say thank you [to] Peter because I didn't know what he saw in me. I just thank him from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Image caption Mr Deakes said while his DJing life is coming to an end, Anthony's is just beginning

Despite being born in the early noughties, Anthony's home in Nottingham is a shrine to the 1960s and 1970s, with icons like Steve McQueen and Jimi Hendrix on the wall.

He wears classic Mod clothes like Fred Perry tops and Harrington jackets, listens to American soul music recorded in the 1960s and goes out dancing at Northern Soul nights.

Mr Deakes, whose DJ name was Peter St John, said: "I want my history to carry on and help this young lad start a career, while mine is coming to end."

Image copyright Peter Deakes Image caption Mr Deakes, who has donated this mixer desk among other kit to Anthony, said his Northern Soul career started in 1967

