A man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after being attacked with an axe.

Three men riding bikes were approached by a man carrying the weapon in Bestwood Lodge Drive, Nottingham, at about 20:40 BST on Friday.

One of the riders was then hit in the head, shoulder and back. He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be "life altering".

Police said it was an "unprovoked" attack. No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a red top and black shorts.

Det Sgt Dave Prest said: "This must have been an incredibly scary and traumatic experience and we are keen to get to the bottom of this incident as quickly as possible."

