Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police have evacuated 10 homes "as a precaution" following the discovery

Ten homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb was found in a garden.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Walesby Road, Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, at about 13:30 BST earlier.

The force believes the device had been there "for some time".

Nick Waltz, of the force, said people have been evacuated from their houses "as a precaution while specialist teams deal with it".

The discovery comes after the controlled explosion of a suspected World War Two mortar, found on the banks of the River Meden in nearby Perlethorpe on Sunday, police added.

