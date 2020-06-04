Image copyright Richard Hanson Image caption Richard Hanson received a standing ovation from staff when he was discharged from King's Mill Hospital

A man who spent 35 days in an induced coma after contracting Covid-19 has left hospital.

Richard Hanson, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, was taken to King's Mill Hospital on 3 April by his wife.

After 60 days of being treated for the virus - as well as for pneumonia and kidney failure - the 66-year-old has been allowed to return home.

Doctors, nurses, and staff clapped the grandfather as he left the hospital on Monday.

Mr Hanson said: "The last thing I can remember is being taken into A&E, and the next thing I can remember is 35 days later I was being woken up in an intensive care unit.

"They told me I was put in an induced coma."

Image caption Mr Hanson's wife Lorraine was updated on her husband's condition by medics as she was unable to visit him

Lorraine Hanson said: "One of the doctors rang and said there was a significant chance he wasn't going to make it."

The couple's children no longer live at home, so Mrs Hanson could only talk to the family over the phone.

"It was absolutely horrendous, with lockdown we weren't able to see one another," she said.

"I've never been on my own but for that time. I was just sitting at home, waiting for a phone call."

Family liaison nurse Nichola Crust said: "The Hanson family typified what family is to me.

"It was that absolute love, and that absolute togetherness."

Mr Hanson added: "I just want to thank everybody for what they did for me and my family."

