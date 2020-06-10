Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Steven Lambley was given a 38-month sentence for theft and other offences

A man involved in the theft of a hearse has been jailed for 38 months.

The funeral vehicle was taken from Nottinghamshire Funeral Service in Carlton and was found crashed into a vehicle in Gedling at about 05:00 GMT on 27 October 2018.

Steven Lambley pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle theft and other offences.

Jack Jones also admitted involvement in the theft, and was given a 20-month sentence suspended for two years.

Lambley and Jones were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 4 June, while two other men, Dayle Deville and Alexia Kelly, admitted aggravated vehicle taking in connection with the incident and were sentenced last month.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The hearse was written off following the crash, leading to cancelled appointments for the funeral company

Nottinghamshire Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was said to have "lost control" while driving towards a bridge.

After the hearse crashed into the car, the occupants got out and assaulted the driver of the car they had hit, leaving him with facial fractures and bruising.

In addition to charges connected to the hearse theft, Lambley also pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and theft that took place on 5 November 2018.

The 22-year-old, of Sherwood Vale in Mapperley, received a 31-month driving ban, and will be subject to a curfew for 209 days on release.

Nineteen-year-old Jones, of Welbeck Walk in St Ann's, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and was handed a curfew of three months.

