Mansfield man's house rebuilt after partner dies in fire
A builder who helped restore a man's house following a fire in which his partner died has been hailed as "a saint in disguise".
Barrie Green lost Vera Brewer, 73, in a fire on 23 December that wrecked their home on Linby Avenue in Mansfield.
After hearing Mr Green, 75, was not insured, builder Austyn Mcilvenna set up a crowdfunding page that quickly raised £3,000 for the refurb.
With the help of local volunteers he was able to fix the damage.
Mr Green, who said he lost everything in the fire, can now move back into his home.
He said: "Austyn's my hero - I couldn't live without him. He calls himself a builder, but he's actually a saint in disguise.
"I looked death in the face and was begging for it to come and take me, because I just couldn't cope."
The fire had "completely gutted" Mr Green's kitchen, said Mr Mcilvenna.
In the back room, where the fire started, the ceiling was "hanging off" and "the doors were blown out", he added.
He estimated the repairs could have cost Mr Green up to £50,000.
Mr Green's son Darren said: "He's overwhelmed really, when he first got here.
"He's just relaxed now, and now he can carry on living."
Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire found it to be "accidental".
