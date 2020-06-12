Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was one of three riding bikes on a path near Bestwood Lodge Drive

A man is set to appear in court after a cyclist was injured by a man carrying an axe in Nottinghamshire.

Police said the cyclist was one of three riding on a path near Bestwood Lodge Drive, Arnold, on 29 May when he was attacked.

He suffered cuts to his head and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Graham Timlick was arrested on Thursday, and is due at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

He is charged with grievous bodily harm, affray, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 67-year-old, of Cairngorm Drive in Arnold, was also charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in relation to alleged threats made to a group of teenagers on 13 August last year.

