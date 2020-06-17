Image copyright Google Image caption The men were shot on Tuesday night, in the Hucknall Road area of Top Valley

Two men have been shot in a "targeted attack" in Nottingham.

The men - one in his 20s and one in his 30s - each received a single gunshot wound in the Hucknall Road area of Top Valley shortly before midnight on Tuesday, police said.

They were taken to hospital, where their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police cordons are in place at a number of locations, including the Moor Bridge footpath at the Hucknall Lane junction.

Det Insp Rachael North said "those involved may be known to one another", adding that officers were working to "identify those responsible".

