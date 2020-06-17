Image caption A car became stuck in flood water in the centre of Beeston

Shops homes and streets in parts of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire have been flooded after storms brought heavy rain to the area.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across most of England on Wednesday.

While many areas remained dry, cloudbursts affected Beeston and 17mm (0.7in) of rain was recorded in nearby Loughborough in one hour.

Several supermarkets were affected and main roads were blocked.

BBC reporter Steve Beech said: "I've lived in Beeston for almost twenty years but have never seen anything like it.

"It rained for perhaps half an hour but ferocious as can be. Rainwater jumped out of gutters. Drains failed to cope.

"A lonely silver grey BMW stranded in a huge lake formed in one of the town's busiest streets, its driver in near tears at the side of the road."

Image caption Sainsbury's in Beeston was forced to close while staff mopped up

He also witnessed workers at a closed Sainsbury's store with mops and buckets as they dealt with swathes of floodwater.

Leicestershire Police said due to flooding they have had to close the road at Bull head street in Wigston.

There was also reports of flooding in parts of Derbyshire.

