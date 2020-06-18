Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Paul Warrington was jailed and given a lifetime restraining order

A man who raped a woman after finding her lost in a city centre has been jailed.

Paul Warrington overpowered a 19-year-old woman in woodland off Carlton Road, Thorneywood, Nottingham, on 7 December.

The 24-year-old overpowered, beat and raped her after offering to help her get home.

Warrington, of Conway Crescent, Carlton, was jailed for eight years after admitting one count of rape at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order preventing him from approaching the woman.

Det Insp Pamela Dowson said: "Warrington did not know the victim and overpowered her when she was in a vulnerable position.

"The victim was lost in the city centre and he clearly identified this as way to exploit her before carrying out this despicable act.

"It is sickening to think that someone would do this to another person."

