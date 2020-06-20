Man, 75, kicked in the head in riverside attack

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Derek Brailsford said he was scared his attacker could hurt him again

Police are searching for an attacker who punched and kicked a 75-year-old man in the head on a riverside path.

Derek Brailsford was walking alongside the River Leen in Bulwell, Nottingham, when he was set upon on 13 June.

He was kicked five times, leaving him with severe facial bruising and difficulty seeing out of one eye.

Mr Brailsford believes his assailant, who was on a scooter, was angry that he did not have enough space to ride past.

He said: "I was walking along and I saw someone coming, at quite a pace on one of those electric scooters.

"I don't remember exactly what he said - something about getting out of the way - but I got punched to the floor and kicked.

"It came out of nowhere. I had tried to make room on the path but if I had stepped away any more I would have been down the bank and into the river.

"Just before this I had overtaken two people - who stepped aside for me - and they saw the whole thing.

"I even said to the man 'Look there are witnesses' and he said 'but they don't have cameras.'"

'Unprovoked attack'

He said the attack had left him scared.

"I am usually very active and independent. However I am frightened of walking alone on a pathway now as I feel that this could happen to me again," he said.

"I am scared that this person may find me and hurt me again."

Nottinghamshire Police described the assault as "a completely unprovoked attack with an unknown offender".

The attacker is described as a black or mixed race male in his teens or early 20s with a gold tooth and star tattoo on his neck.

