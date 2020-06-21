Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The raid left debris strewn across the pavement

A man has been charged after a telehandler was used to rip a cash machine from the front of a village shop.

The raid happened at a McColls branch in Blyth, Nottinghamshire, on 20 March.

The cash machine was put in a van and driven away. It was found in a field later that day.

Luke Anderson, 29, of Ash Road, Newark, is due to appear before magistrates on Monday charged with theft and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Nottinghamshire Police are continuing to appeal for information.

