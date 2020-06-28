Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy Barlett suffered liver problems, steroid induced diabetes and allergic reactions to medications during her first round of chemotherapy.

A teenager who is fighting leukaemia for a second time has "just weeks" to find a suitable bone marrow donor.

Amy Bartlett, 14, from West Bridgford, near Nottingham, was due to finish two years of treatment when she was told her cancer had returned and she needed a transplant.

Marie Bartlett said it "ripped her heart out" to tell her daughter.

The NHS said donor recruitment events cannot be held because of coronavirus making it harder to find a match.

Amy was first diagnosed with leukaemia aged 12 when she complained of aches in her wrists and ribs.

Her condition was categorised as "high risk" and she received the most intensive rounds of chemotherapy administered to children diagnosed with the disease, Nottingham University Hospitals said.

Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy's father described her as a "strong young lady"

Through her treatment she suffered liver problems, developed steroid induced diabetes and had several allergic reactions to medications.

Her therapy was due to end on 4 July but two weeks ago the family were told Amy had relapsed.

Mrs Bartlett said: "It ripped my heart out to tell her and hold her whilst trying to convince her that she had done it once and she could do it again."

Her father Leigh added: "She's trying to stay positive, she's a strong young lady, but it's pretty tough, especially when you think you're so close."

Amy has restarted the intensive chemotherapy but a suitable bone marrow donor needs to be found.

Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy spent some of her childhood living in New Zealand

Her brother Marcus has been tested but he is not a match.

"We need to find a match for Amy ideally within the next two to three weeks, so time is of the essence," Mrs Bartlett said.

Nottingham University Hospitals said that recruitment drives cannot be held but people can still sign up to donate.

