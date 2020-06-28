Image copyright Tracie Stanley-Wills Image caption Tracie Stanley-Wills said she wanted to do 'something positive'

A woman whose wedding plans were scuppered by the coronavirus outbreak spent her special day running 5km in her dress for charity instead.

Tracie Stanley-Wills, from Sherwood, Nottingham, had been due to marry partner Craig but the ceremony was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said instead of spending Saturday moping, she wanted to do something positive.

Her run, done in 36 minutes, raised nearly £1,000 for two local charities.

Ms Stanley-Wills, who has fibromyalgia, osteoporosis and a false hip, ran a route from Northgate in Basford to Wollaton Hall with "amazing support from drivers along the way".

Image copyright Tracie Stanley-Wills Image caption Partner Craig greeted Tracie with a simple 'You're amazing, I love you'

The £995 raised will be split between the intensive care unit at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre and Studio House, a rehabilitation centre for people with addiction problems.

"It was hard, it was painful but I did it," Ms Stanley-Wills said.

"A lot of time, effort and love went into organising it [the wedding] and it will still happen, one day.

"So rather than spend the day feeling sad and melancholy at what could have been, I decided to do something positive, a couch to 5km run, in a wedding dress and veil.

"It might not be a marathon but, suffering with fibromyalgia and osteoporosis for years, along with a false hip, it was certainly a challenge for me."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.