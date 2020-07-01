Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Judah Chilink told the jury he was "very drunk" on the day

A man has been jailed over a stabbing during a fight outside a nightclub.

Judah Chilink, 20, was involved in a fight outside Pryzm in Nottingham on 6 May 2019 and was recorded on a mobile phone lunging at a crowd of people.

One man needed 22 pints of blood during surgery and was resuscitated after he was stabbed in the stomach.

Chilink, from Nottingham, was jailed for 12 years over the attack in which behaved "almost as if possessed", the city's crown court heard.

He had been found guilty of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of a blade, but cleared of three other counts of wounding with intent.

Police said the "terrifying" stabbing happened in Lower Parliament Street following a disturbance inside Pryzm nightclub, after Chilink, of Ryehill Close, had knocked a woman to the floor while she was dancing.

Later, there was "chaos" on the street and five people were injured, the force said.

Image caption The scene outside Pryzm in Nottingham was described as "absolute carnage"

A 19-year-old man needed 22 pints (12.5 litres) of blood during initial surgery and later stopped breathing and needed resuscitating, officers said.

He spent six weeks in hospital.

Det Con James Hirst, who led the investigation, said: "As the footage shows, this was a terrifying incident that resulted in one young man being left fighting for his life.

"Fortunately he survived but this could have easily cost [him] his life."

Chilink was jailed for 12 years with a three year extended licence period.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.