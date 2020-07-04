Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Dr Iyare Nehikhare's bike was taken from a cage while he was on a 12-hour shift

An intensive care doctor had his bicycle stolen from outside a hospital while he was working a 12-hour shift.

Dr Iyare Nehikhare said he was "shocked and aghast" at the theft of his bike from a cage at Nottingham City Hospital between 07:35 and 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Dr Nehikhare, who has been treating coronavirus patients, has appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.

Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries were ongoing, including checking CCTV.

Dr Nehikhare, from Mapperley, also treats trauma patients and works at the Queen's Medical Centre in the city.

"I was so shocked and aghast that someone had the audacity and was in such a desperate state to steal my bike from a hospital bike cage," he said.

"There are vulnerable people who work in our institution and it would have saddened me even more if this had happened to them instead of me.

"I'm appealing to anyone who recognises my bike or has any information that could help the police to find it and those responsible for taking it to please come forward."

'Truly despicable'

He added: "I've been planning to go on rides with friends and colleagues in the weeks ahead now lockdown measures have been eased.

"That's one of the biggest burdens of my bike being taken but I'm not going to cancel anything, I'll just have to hire another."

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "Stealing a bike in itself is bad enough, but to steal from an NHS worker in these difficult times when they are doing so much for all of us is truly despicable.

"The very mode of transport they use to get to that job - is shocking."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.