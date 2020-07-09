Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Steven Oscroft's wife and two of his grandchildren were with him in the car when he died

A "doting" grandfather-of-four who died when a large rock or piece of concrete smashed through his windscreen has been named.

Steven Oscroft was driving along Netherfield Lane in Perlethorpe-cum-Budby, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday morning when the object hit him.

Officers said the rock or concrete will have likely killed the 60-year-old instantly.

His wife and two grandchildren, who were also in the car, were unhurt.

Mr Oscroft, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, was described as "a devoted, husband, father, son and brother and a doting grandad".

Police described the incident as a "traumatic ordeal" for the family.

PC Joanna Baxter said officers were looking for "a large beige-coloured cabbed truck that may [have been] discarding its load in the area".

In a statement, his family wrote: "We are struggling to comprehend the tragic end which resulted after a trip out and fun time with the grandchildren.

"Our lives will never be the same again and we can now only cherish those special memories in our hearts."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Oscroft died in Netherfield Lane at about 11:40 BST

