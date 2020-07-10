Image caption Matthew Thompson was found guilty of assault by beating at Leicester Magistrates' Court but overturned it on appeal

A police officer who grabbed a man's dreadlocks and pulled him from a car has been cleared of gross misconduct.

Matthew Thompson, of Nottinghamshire Police, was responding to a domestic violence report in July 2018.

The 41-year-old successfully appealed against an assault conviction at Leicester Crown Court on 16 September.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said the use of force "was proportionate in the circumstances".

PC Thompson, from Derby, and a female colleague had been responding to a 999 call from the partner of David Thomas, and after the suspect was arrested and placed in the back of a police car he was seen using his mobile phone, leading to a struggle.

Mr Thomas banged his head falling to the ground and complained about his treatment, leading to an investigation.

The case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service and PC Thompson was subsequently found guilty of assault at Leicester Magistrates' Court, before he won his appeal.

A police disciplinary panel, organised by Nottinghamshire Police, found PC Thompson's behaviour "was not unjustified or excessive".

