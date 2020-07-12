Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said a cordon remains in place around the house

A woman who was the only victim of a house fire has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The 51-year-old was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation after the fire at about 21:00 BST on Friday in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

She was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, although no one else is known to have been injured.

Neighbouring homes on Cherry Avenue had to be evacuated.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Fires within peoples' homes can have absolutely devastating consequences for anyone who is unfortunate enough to be nearby, which is why we're treating this case with such seriousness."

The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

