Coronavirus: Beauty salon owners call for government rescue package Published duration 16 August

image copyright Collette Osborne image caption Collette Osborne and Rebecca Hood have posted petitions to Downing Street calling for financial support for the beauty industry

Salon owners are calling for a financial rescue package for the beauty industry, after businesses claimed they were "on their knees".

Collette Osborne, who manages two Nottinghamshire salons, has petitioned the government asking for furlough scheme extensions and lower VAT.

She said despite news facial treatments can resume , it will not stop a "landslide" of salon closures.

The government said the industry had already been given support.

image caption Collette Osborne says the calls are about "survival"

Mrs Osborne, whose online petition - started in March - now has more than 120,000 signatures, said the resumption of close-contact services did not lessen the need for support.

The petition has called for a reduction in VAT from 20% to 5% and an extended furlough scheme.

Mrs Osbourne, who runs hair and beauty salons in Beeston and Gedling, said: "This is about survival. It is about trying to keep your business going and keeping people in employment."

She said the impact of coronavirus has already been "devastating".

"We have people losing their homes, their businesses," she said. "The stress on the industry is huge."

image copyright Rebecca Hood image caption Rebecca Hood said her business will not survive another lockdown

Rebecca Hood, who runs R H Lash Academy, in East Drayton, Nottinghamshire, said: "Financially we are on our knees. It's alright saying we can open but we have five months of catching up."

Lesley Blair, from the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology, said they have informed the government about the "desperate need for funding".

A treasury spokesman said: "The hair and beauty industry has benefited from a business rates holiday, the furlough scheme, business grants and loans."