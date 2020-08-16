Joseph Chattaway charged with attempted murder of parents Published duration 16 August

image caption Officers were called to the property in Pilkington Road shortly before 14:00 BST on Wednesday 5 August

A 25-year-old man has been charged for the attempted murder of his mother and father.

Joseph Chattaway of Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, was arrested on Friday after his parents were allegedly assaulted on 5 August.

His father remains critically ill in hospital, while his mother has since been discharged.

Mr Chattaway has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

