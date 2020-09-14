Nottinghamshire snowboarder 'lucky to be alive' after cliff fall
A snowboarder who broke his neck falling 50m (164ft) off a cliff has said he is "lucky to be alive".
Loz Ball, from Thrumpton, Nottinghamshire, was injured during a trip to the French Alps in February and now has limited mobility.
Since April, more than £35,000 has been raised through an online fundraising page to support his family.
The 37-year-old told the BBC the "generosity of people in the current climate was incredible".
He said people had been "selfless" during the pandemic.
Mr Ball, who is in a wheelchair, said the money would help fund his long-term rehabilitation and adapt his family's home.
Mr Ball, who has been snowboarding for nine years, said he remembered going off piste after helping a friend on a holiday in Val Thorens.
"I must have got into a little trouble and ended up on top of a cliff," he said.
"I'm assuming I must have slipped and fallen. I slipped 50m plus off the cliff.
"I consider myself lucky to be alive looking at how far I fell."
His friend Sharna Whitton, who set up the fundraising page, said the accident had a "devastating impact" on the family.
