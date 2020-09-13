Coronavirus: Illegal house party host fined £10k apologises Published duration 12 minutes ago

image caption In the letter sent to his neighbours, the party host said the "foolish gathering" was a "major lapse of judgement"

A student who was fined £10,000 for an illegal house party of more than 50 people has apologised.

The 19-year-old was issued with the fixed penalty notice after ignoring warnings to shut down the party at his Nottingham home on Friday night.

In a letter sent to his neighbours, he said the "foolish gathering" was a "major lapse of judgement".

Nottinghamshire Police said the group was breaking social distancing rules and the fine should serve as a warning.

It said about 50 people found at the address on Harlaxton Drive, in Lenton, refused leave and the host was issued with the fine.

image caption About 50 people were found at an address on Harlaxton Drive, in Lenton

The party host wrote in the letter that friends were hoping to have a party of 25 people - adhering to Covid-19 restrictions - to celebrate two housemates recently turning 21.

"However, it quickly became out of hand," he said.

"It was never our intention to disrupt your evening. It was a major lapse in judgement on our end.

"We are eager to make amends."

'Absolutely ridiculous'

The force said it used its full powers to deal with the "reckless" organiser who "deliberately flouted" the rules.

But one neighbour told the BBC the £10,000 fine was "absolutely ridiculous... fine the guys, but we were all students once".

Another resident said there had been large student parties in the Lenton area during the coronavirus pandemic and hoped lessons had been learned.

image caption Chief Constable Craig Gilford said fines were issued as a last resort

Chief Constable Craig Gilford said: "The individual had their chance and that chance wasn't heeded.

"In extremes, if people aren't following the rules, after we've tried our best, we will enforce and issue fines as a last resort.

"The officers acted correctly and proportionately."

The new "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions , limiting gatherings to six people indoors and outdoors in England, come into force on Monday.