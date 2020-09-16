Coronavirus: 'Sacked' MP resolves dispute with care home Published duration 17 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Nadia Whittome spent two months working at the care home

An MP who claimed a care home sacked her for speaking out about a shortage of personal protective equipment says the dispute has been resolved amicably.

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, returned to work at Lark Hill retirement village to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

But in May she said she was accused of "spreading misinformation" on BBC's Newsnight and told not to return.

ExtraCare, which runs the home, said all issues had now been resolved.

The dispute arose when the politician told Newsnight she saw masks being rationed and visors being donated by members of the public.

In response, ExtraCare said it had enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to last three months and Ms Whittome's help was "no longer needed" as it had enough in-house cover.

image copyright Google image caption Lark Hill retirement village has more than 400 residents

Four months on, ExtraCare said all issues had been resolved in an "amicable and constructive manner".

In a statement , the trust acknowledged there had been PPE shortages at Lark Hill but Ms Whittome had helped it to source extra supplies through public appeals in March and April.

It said: "We really appreciated her raising these issues, which helped highlight the issue of PPE supply chain issues both within Lark Hill and across the care sector.

"Whilst we have rather different views as to the reasons the role came to an end, Nadia and ExtraCare have discussed this matter further and have subsequently agreed to resolve all matters amicably and informally, so that everyone can move forward."

Ms Whittome said she was "pleased various matters have been resolved in relation to my return to front-line care work".

"I wanted to do whatever I could to support the residents of Lark Hill and to support my care sector colleagues, locally and nationally," she said.

"I'm pleased that my contribution has been acknowledged and appreciated, including around the various PPE issues affecting the care sector.

"I'm pleased we have clarified the situation through dialogue and discussion, so that everyone can now move forward."