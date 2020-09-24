Asda mask row: Man with dementia 'told to leave shop' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Asda has recently announced it would tighten up its mask enforcement

A woman has said she was shocked at being told to leave an Asda supermarket because her partner, who has dementia, was not wearing a mask.

Amanda Jeffrey said she was immediately challenged when the couple went into her local branch.

Staff refused to accept a "hidden disability" card carried by the couple and ordered them out of the shop.

Asda has apologised to the couple and promised they would not be challenged again.

image copyright Amanda Jeffrey image caption Amanda Jeffrey said they had been in shops and on buses without problems

Mrs Jeffery said she went into her local branch in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday morning with her partner, Aubrey Green.

She said: "I've been getting treatment for cancer and Aubrey was diagnosed with dementia last year, so I've been sheltering.

"But we have been out a few times and not had a problem before.

"But as soon as we went through the doors a member of staff shouted over: 'Why aren't you wearing a mask?'

image copyright Amanda Jeffrey image caption Amanda Jeffrey said the treatment of her and her partner lacked 'basic courtesy'

"I was so surprised I thought they were talking to someone else.

"Once I realised it was us I said we had a hidden disability card but they said that wasn't accepted and I needed a letter from the GP.

"And all this was shouted over us, not discussed with a bit of basic courtesy".

The couple left but Mrs Jeffrey said their treatment had a disturbing effect.

"I was shocked but Aubrey was left confused and agitated.

"He couldn't understand what we had done wrong and was really upset."

Asda has not yet given a statement but said not policy to ask for any evidence of a medical exemption.

Ms Jeffrey said they had contacted her to apologise and offered a £25 voucher.