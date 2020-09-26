Kimberley pub shut down after Covid-19 rule breaches Published duration 11 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A pub has been forced to close after "deliberately flouting" the Covid-19 rules, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The Queen's Head, in Main Street, Kimberley, was shut down on Friday and could remain closed for four weeks.

The force said despite warnings the pub had failed to enforce NHS track and trace paperwork and ensure guests were social distancing.

The county council said it was the first pub closure in Nottinghamshire since lockdown rules were eased.