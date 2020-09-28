Sneinton skull find ‘might be linked to historical murder’ Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Nottinghamshire Police image caption Workmen found what is believed to be a human skull, off Rossington Road, in Sneinton

Suspected human remains found in scrubland could be linked to a murder eight years ago, police have said.

Workmen found what is believed to be a human skull, off Rossington Road, in Sneinton, Nottingham, at about midday.

In 2013, Peter Healy, 51, of Lord Nelson Street, Sneinton, was convicted of his murder and ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.

Healy was also sentenced to five years for perverting the course of justice.

He was given the concurrent sentence for concealing or disposing of Mr Kennedy's body parts.

The force said several lines of inquiry were being conducted and forensic examinations were being carried out on the bones.

Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "We remain open-minded as to whether these suspected human remains may be linked to any historic cases.

"It is now essential that we complete a detailed and thorough wider search of the area to establish if any further remains are present.

"Specialist DNA and dental tests will now be carried out on the bones as part of the identification process."

Mr Kennedy's next of kin has been informed of the discovery.

image copyright Nottinghamshire Police image caption Forensic examinations were being carried out on the bones and a wider search of the area

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.