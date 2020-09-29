Sneinton bones find 'consistent' to those missing in 2012 murder inquiry Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Nottinghamshire Police image caption The bones were found by a copse of trees where thick, overgrown vegetation was removed

Human bones found in scrubland are "consistent" with the body parts missing in a 2012 murder investigation, police have said.

The remains, believed to be parts of two arms, hands and a jaw, were recovered metres from a suspected skull discovered on Monday in Sneinton.

Police said the bones matched those "previously unaccounted for" in the murder of Kevin Kennedy

Peter Healy, 51, from Sneinton, was convicted of his murder in 2013.

Healy, of Lord Nelson Street, was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.

He was given the concurrent sentence for concealing or disposing of 50-year-old Mr Kennedy's body parts.

The bones were found by a copse of trees where thick, overgrown vegetation was removed earlier.

Det Insp Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "After the initial discovery yesterday we later found what is believed to be humerus, ulna and radius bones, hand bones and jaw.

"This is consistent with the body parts that had previously remained unaccounted for in relation to the murder of Kevin Kennedy.

"The scene and search have now been stood down and the bones will be subject of forensic post-mortem and anthropological examination tomorrow.

"Beyond that we will conduct further investigations through DNA analysis to identify the person."

The force added several lines of inquiry were being investigated.

image copyright Nottinghamshire Police image caption Police said searches of the area, off Rossington Road, in Sneinton, have been completed