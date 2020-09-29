'Surge' in Covid-19 cases after outbreak at HMP Lowdham Grange Published duration 17 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Lowdham Grange is a category B prison which holds up to 920 men

A rise in Covid-19 cases in part of Nottinghamshire has been put down to an outbreak at a local prison.

There have been 40 cases of the virus confirmed at HMP Lowdham Grange in the Newark and Sherwood district.

The number of coronavirus cases in the area is higher than the current national average.

Jonathan Gribben, director of public health in the county, said these positive tests accounted for the "surge" in cases locally.

Mr Gribben said: "We've been tracking quite carefully what is going on and we've seen quite a rise in cases across the district.

"As of today there's a total of 40 confirmed cases at Lowdham Grange which accounts for quite a lot of that surge."

The rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 population is 67.8 in the Newark and Sherwood district.

This compares to the England average of 55 per 100,000.

He said previously cases had been mostly distributed across Newark town but now people were testing positive in nearby villages including Ollerton and Edwinstowe, as well as at Lowdham Grange.