Coronavirus: 'Long Covid took me away from front-line policing'

Published
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightBecki Kelly
image captionDet Con Becki Kelly has been forced to move roles after suffering the long-term affects of coronavirus
A detective has been forced to move roles after struggling with the long-term effects of coronavirus.
Det Con Becki Kelly contracted Covid-19 in late March, and did not require hospital treatment.
But two weeks after recovering from the illness, the Nottinghamshire Police officer was diagnosed with multiple blood clots on her lungs.
The 45-year-old said so-called "Long Covid" had "completely impacted" on every aspect of her life.
Det Con Kelly, who lives near Newark, said after an initial 10 days of illness she went back to work in April.
"Three weeks later I had the symptoms of a heart attack, chest pains, pain in my jaw, sweaty, fast heart rate," she said.
"An ambulance was called and I was taken to King's Mill [Hospital]. I was diagnosed with multiple blood clots to both sides of my lungs as a result of Covid."
  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands
Shortly after that, the police officer also suffered a haemorrhage.
She spent two months off work before returning, but the extreme fatigue caused by coronavirus meant she has been moved to desk duties.
"Walking down the stairs and walking down to the car would be enough to exhaust me," she said.
She added the stigma of the virus also made her feel like "no-one wants to come near you".
image captionDet Con Kelly said despite struggling with the long-term affects of Covid-19 she feels very fortunate to have not been admitted to an intensive treatment unit
Det Con Kelly is one of thousands of people have shared reports of post-viral fatigue following coronavirus.
A clinic to look at the long-term effects has been set up in Nottingham.
Det Con Kelly added: "Some people think it's incredibly mild, like a cold or flu but... you roll the dice as to whether you'll be affected more seriously.
"[But] I didn't get admitted to ITU [intensive treatment unit], I didn't die. I'm really quite fortunate in terms of that."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

